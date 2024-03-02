Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.27.

TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

