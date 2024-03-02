Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,002,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

