Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.92 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

