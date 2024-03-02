Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the January 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJS. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,354,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 146,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,393,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,762,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSJS stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.1139 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.