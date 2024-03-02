Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCU opened at $16.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
