Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

