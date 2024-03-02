Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.82

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $106.82 and last traded at $106.41, with a volume of 22248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Faithward Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.