Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.30

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.30 and last traded at $102.25, with a volume of 20486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.66.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 292,235 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,357 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.