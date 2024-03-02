Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 1,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,017,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 7,211.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,184,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,660,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,646 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 314.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,327,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,006,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

