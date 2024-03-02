Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 744.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $4,467,480 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

