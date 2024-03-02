iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,563,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the previous session’s volume of 496,538 shares.The stock last traded at $98.87 and had previously closed at $98.74.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

