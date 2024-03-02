iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,215,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,623,000 after purchasing an additional 533,054 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 559,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after purchasing an additional 446,262 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

