iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 5,149,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 3,122,698 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $51.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $383,399,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 705,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 544,419 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

