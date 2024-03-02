iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 5,149,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 3,122,698 shares.The stock last traded at $51.11 and had previously closed at $51.06.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
