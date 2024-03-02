iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 7th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1764 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,068,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 250,783 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 769,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,082,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

