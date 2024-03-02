iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.12

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 157254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.