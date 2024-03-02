iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.