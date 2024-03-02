iShares MBS ETF (MBB) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on March 7th

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2921 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MBS ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after buying an additional 618,845 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,639,000 after buying an additional 502,927 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,902.6% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after buying an additional 399,826 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

