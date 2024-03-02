iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.64

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.64 and last traded at $119.55, with a volume of 7354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.17.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $964.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

