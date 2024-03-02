iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.01

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.01 and last traded at $73.87, with a volume of 4040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.54.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $895.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILCV. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,837,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,778,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,426,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,101,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

