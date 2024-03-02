iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

