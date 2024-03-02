iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.08

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 96301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after buying an additional 677,624 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 421,130 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after buying an additional 353,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 305,252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

