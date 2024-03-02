iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1483 per share on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

