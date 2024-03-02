ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ITT worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 63.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 81.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.82 and a 1 year high of $127.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

