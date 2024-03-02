ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in ITT by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,367,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $873,023,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.82 and a twelve month high of $127.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.