Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,192 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 500.6% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,751,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth $8,925,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 608,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Electric

