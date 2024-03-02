Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.29

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 118513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

In other news, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,510 shares in the company, valued at $48,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Featured Stories

