Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock valued at $592,290. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 600,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,503 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 29.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 3,482.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

