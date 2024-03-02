Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.15-$19.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.150-19.350 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.