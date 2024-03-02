Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 18.150-19.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $18.15-$19.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.64.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $261,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,582.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

