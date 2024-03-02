Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 price target on Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

KEY stock opened at C$33.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.98 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

