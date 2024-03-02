Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “C$11.00” Price Target for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.40.

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,123 shares of company stock worth $155,697. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

