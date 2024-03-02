Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.99. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 475,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.