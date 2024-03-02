John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEMGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 22,436 shares.The stock last traded at $25.28 and had previously closed at $25.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $692.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 236,485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,840,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

