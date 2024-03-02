John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.30

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

