Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.