Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 6.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

