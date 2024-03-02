Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

JOUT stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $471.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

