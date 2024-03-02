Jonathan L. States Purchases 1,200 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan L. States bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,210.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a PE ratio of 158.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.96%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 16,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HWBK
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hawthorn Bancshares
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.