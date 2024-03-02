Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.