Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $428,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $246.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

