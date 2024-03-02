Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 570 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $71.34 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Ameren’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

