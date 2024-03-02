Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 693 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $62.94 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

