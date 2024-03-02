Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Welltower by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $2,621,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Welltower by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Welltower by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 634,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.