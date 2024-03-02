Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 171,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 5,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.