Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 4,273 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of K stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $4,156,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,065,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

