Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $75.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

