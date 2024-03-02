Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

