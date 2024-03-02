Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,669,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.