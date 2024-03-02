JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $111.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB opened at $99.00 on Friday. ESAB has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ESAB news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Campion sold 4,934 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $403,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

See Also

