JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $41.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGO. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,090.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $649,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. It develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products; infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products; pain and sleep-aids; oral care products; healthy lifestyle products, which includes weight management; skin care products; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products.

Featured Articles

